Good News For Vijay Deverakonda Lovers! Liger Actor To Send 100 Fans On Paid Holiday

Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following and there is no doubt about it. However, here’s some good news for all Vijay Deverakonda lovers. The actor has decided to send 100 of his fans on a fully paid expense trip. On Sunday evening, Vijay took to his Twitter handle and revealed the same. “#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022," he wrote.

The Liger actor also shared a poll and asked if his fans would want a trip to - Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda will be sending his fans on a trip as a part of his ‘Devera Santa’ tradition which the actor started five years ago. Reportedly, the actor started the tradition by distributing free ice creams.

Vijay Deverakonda’s announcement has left his fans super expressed. Reacting to it, one of the social media users wrote, “Anna You Always Think Out of Box ✨ I wish You could Pick Me. #DeveraSanta2022 My Choice Would be Mountains." “Hey, JUST WANT TO MEET YOU. It would be the most memorable thing BIG FAN," another fan wrote. “In the year 2019 I received your that small gift @TheDeverakonda from rowdy club Thank you I wish I will be in the 100th one finger crossed I hope u doing well happy & healthy, Take care of yourself, Bye bye Rowdy Santa," one of the fans shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday. However, the pan-India film by Puri Jagannath, failed to rule a mark at the box office. Next, Vijay will be next seen in Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is a romantic drama which is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay also has ‘Jana Gana Mana’, a military action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here