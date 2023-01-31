Nani is gearing up for his much-awaited Pan-India film Dasara. He is reuniting with Keerthy Suresh and Srikanth Odela is making his directorial debut with this film. It has been touted as an action drama set in a rural area. The teaser of the Natural star has been launched on Monday, which left the audience a thrill. The teaser was launched by aced filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Telugu. The film’s teaser is also launched in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada by Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, Dulquer Salman and Rakshit Shetty, respectively.

Reacting to the teaser, SS Rajamouli hailed Nani’s makeover for the role in the film and stated that he is happy to see a debutant director create such an impact. “Loved the visuals of Dasara’s teaser. Nani’s massy makeover is impressive… Very good to see a debutant director create such an impact. The last shot is THOPE. All the best Srikanth Odela and the entire team… (sic)," shared in a tweet. He also linked the teaser video to the tweet.

Advertisement

Even Rakshit Shetty lauded the teaser and wrote, “The teaser looks absolutely dense and deep. You command each frame with such style and versatility Nani. Looking forward to witnessing the grandeur of Dasara on the big screen, my heartiest wishes to the entire team (sic)."

Advertisement

The backdrop of Dasara is the Singareni coal mines, which are found in Telangana’s Ramagundam area’s Godavarikhani locality, commonly known as the Coal City or the City of Black Gold. Nani would play Dharani, a carefree young character from the coal city who joins a major mission after a string of unfortunate events, in the movie. The actor’s rugged look in the film’s first-look poster and the lead song had caused quite a stir online.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy, Dasara also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar and Rajasekhar Aningi in pivotal roles. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here