Goodbye: Big B Has The Most Humble Reply When Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Grateful To Work With You'

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Goodbye. This will be the first time that the two stars will be sharing the screen. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame talked about working with Big B and shared that she was grateful for the same. “It was extremely grateful to work with sir (Amitabh Bachchan) as it’s my first Hindi film and I already got to work with him," she told NDTV during the Banega Swasth India campaign.

However, what will surely impress you is the most humble reply from her co-star Amitabh Bachchan. “The experience was mutual," he said as he replied to Rashmika’s words.

Advertisement

Recently, when Rashmika was in Delhi for a song launch of Goodbye, she opened up about her experience of working with Big B and said, “The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

During the trailer launch of Goodbye too, Rashmika revealed what happened the first time she Big B. “I was standing and waiting for him, and sir just walked in, crossed me and went. So I was like, ‘ok, not now. This is not the time’ because I was standing there, flashing a big smile… I thought (maybe) he was thinking about the scene. Then I went to him and told him, ‘Hi sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter’. I was so nervous, it is such a huge responsibility working with such big actors. It is just good to get each other’s energy on the first day," she shared.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in key roles. The film revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Goodbye is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here