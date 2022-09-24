Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna Grooves to Hic Song with Ganesh Acharya and Crew; Watch Video

Since her outstanding performance in Pushpa and her signature step in the song Saami Saami, Rashmika Mandanna has been winning the hearts of her fans. Rashmika has recently shared an adorable video of herself dancing on social media, ahead of her upcoming Bollywood debut Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress posted a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing to a popular song from her debut Hindi film, The Hic song. Rashmika danced enthusiastically in the video, which also included renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya and other crew members. Rashmika captioned her Instagram post, “A lil surprise. Grooving to my recent favourite with the best crew!"

The Hic Song is likely to be the season's party anthem, with the most gripping track that music fans will eventually end up listening to on loop. This song, according to the Geetha Govindam actress, is distinctive from all of her other dance numbers. Amit Trivedi scored the soundtrack for the movie, and also co-wrote the Hic Song with director Vikas Bahl.

The first song from the movie, Jaikal Mahakal, was released earlier last week and was met with a fantastic response from music enthusiasts. The movie's trailer featured the melody of Jaikal Mahakal, which resonated with viewers and prompted the makers to release the song ahead of schedule due to its popularity.

The central conflict of Goodbye is the friction between the father-daughter duo post the death of the matriarch of the family, portrayed by Neena Gupta. Goodbye, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co., is scheduled for a global theatrical release on October 7, 2022.

Rashmika has numerous other Hindi projects lined up after the release of her debut Hindi film, including Mission Majnu, in which she will co-star with Sidharth Malhotra, and the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also appear in the Tamil movie Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, which will hit theatres in January 2023.

Alongside Allu Arjun, she will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, the second instalment of the Pushpa franchise, in her home ground of Telugu cinema.

