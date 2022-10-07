Goodbye Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna Film is Breath of Fresh Air, Calls For a Family Outing

You are in for a pleasant surprise if you intend to watch the Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana-Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye. A little over 2 hours long, the film is able to capture the tumultuous relationship shared by members of a family that comes to the fore after the unfortunate death of the mother.

Amitabh Bachchan plays a brooding father who is not patriarchal in anyway but is aghast by the carelessness of the family members when they arrive for the funeral. Rashmika Mandana as a lawyer who questions the familial workings after the death of her mother makes a promising debut in Hindi cinema. Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta play Bachchan’s sons. While Gulati’s character finds it difficult to navigate his professional and personal life in the wake of his mother’s death, Mehta comes across as an obedient son finding it hard to come to terms with what has happened.

Then there’s Neena Gupta, who never stopped being a star. She’s a scene stealer. She plays the mother who passionately encourages her children to aim higher in life and not give up on their dreams. She is also the person who is able to bring out the loving and easy-going side to Bachchan’s character. Unfortunately, with her demise, he transitions into a somber individual terrified of being alone for the rest of his life.

Bachchan is brilliant as a father afraid to open up to his children about his fear. Alone in a big house, he imagines a lifeless existence after the funeral when his children return back to their normal life. The fact that they seem to be casual about it infuriates him further.

There is also a cameo by Sunil Grover. Grover has a charming presence. His appearance is smooth and flown naturally with the story. The writing deserves a mention here as well. By infusing dry humour into a sad scheme of things, the audience is not allowed to turn away their attention.

Abhishekh Khan’s presence towards the end of the film is impactful as well. Ashish Vidyarthi plays Bachchan’s friend who stands by him through thick and thin. He is, of course, a seasoned actor who is able to hold his own in every scene he makes an appearance in.

Vikas Bahl asks many questions in his latest film. It is hard to find loose ends in his film and even if it exists it proves to be inconsequential, unable to hamper the film’s strong points.

