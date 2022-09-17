Goodbye Star Rashmika Mandanna Seeks Blessings At Gurudwara Bangla Sahib In Delhi; Watch

The Goodbye trailer, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, has been viewed millions of times and has touched the hearts of millions of people ever since it was released. The Bhalla family is the central focus of the movie, which in a very endearing way emphasises the value of family. You may find yourself shedding tears and even smiling while watching the trailer.

Ahead of the release, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The actress was recently spotted in Delhi promoting her movie. In the videos doing rounds on social media, Rashmika can be seen dressed in a blue floral kurta with mirror embroidery, a sharara, and a matching dupatta. She wore light makeup and pulled her hair back into a ponytail. Rashmika finished off her look with a large ring and blue statement earrings.

She also made a stop at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the heart of Delhi to seek blessings for her upcoming release. Watch the video, here.

With the film Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The family drama film Goodbye trailer suggests that it has a heartwarming story and shows the ups and downs, turmoil, drama, and love that exist within every family.

Additionally playing significant roles in the movie are Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan. A worldwide cinematic release of Goodbye, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co., is scheduled for October 7, 2022.

The Pushpa actress will next appear in Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also feature the actress opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, and is produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Cine1 Studios’ Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. She will also appear in the Tamil movie Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, which is slated to hit theatres in January 2023. She also has the sequel to ‘Pushpa’ in the works.

