Goodbye Star Rashmika Mandanna Wants to 'Spread Her Wings' and 'Do Every Kind of Films'

After proving her mettle in the South with blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna is making her foray into Bollywood with Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye. The film features Rashmika with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. While we are eager to see her in the film, the 26-year-old actress wants to “spread her wings" and push herself to do films outside her comfort zone.

Speaking with PTI, Rashmika said, “This is the time for me to spread my wings and do every kind of film because it is important to do so as an actor. I don’t want to be comfortable doing a particular kind of film. I want to learn and teach myself what my kind of films are because I haven’t figured it out yet."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The Kirik Party actress also emphasized that language has never been a bone of contention with regard to how she chooses her scripts. She also added that she has a long list of people with whom she wants to work. “The barrier of language has never been a problem. For me, content is the hero. Stories speak to me more than anything else… I want to work with so many people, I have a huge to-do list. The game plan is to follow my heart, continue to do what I do, and hope it all goes well," she said.

The Dear Comrade actor disclosed that at the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, she was approached by the makers for GoodBye and that she didn’t have to think twice before giving a green signal. However, Rashmika also affirmed that starring in a Hindi cinema wasn’t planned. She said, “It is not something that I had planned… It is receiving so much love for the trailer and songs that it is getting me excited. I wanted to be part of these films, regardless of the language,"

Advertisement

Goodbye is a slice-of-life film that would depict a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. Apart from big names like Big B and Neena Gupta, the film will also feature Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang. The family-comedy-drama is slated to release on October 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here