Goodbye Trailer: Rashmika-Amitabh Prepare For a Farewell and It's Going To Get Emotional

Goodbye Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna is all ready to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the trailer has just dropped. Rashmika, who is best known for her roles in Pushpa and Dear Comrade, plays the role of Big B and Neena Gupta’s daughter in the emotional family drama revolving around a passing of a family member. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Elli AvrRam in pivotal roles.

The trailer opens with the death of Neena Gupta’s character while Amitabh has to gather the children for the funeral. In a dysfunctional family, the trailer reveals that the children are not on the same page as their father but they somehow find a way to not only get along but also remember their mother fondly.

The trailer also includes the family taking a trip to Rishikesh, to bid farewell to the lost family member and them coming to terms with their changed life.

Check out the emotional Goodbye trailer below:

Goodbye is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. The film is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

While this is her Bollywood debut, Rashmika also has two more Bollywood films in the pipeline. These include Mission Majnu, in which she stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While she has already shot for Mission Majnu, Rashmika is currently shooting for Animal. The film is directed by Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Besides this, Rashmika is also reportedly a part of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Screw Dheela. Screw Dheela is a Shashank Khaitan-directed movie and boasts action sequences, glamour, and romance. However, it is claimed that the film has now been put on the back burner.

