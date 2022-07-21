'Goosebumps': Trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Receives a Thunderous Response

Fans can’t keep calm as “The crossbreed of lion and tiger" Liger’s trailer is out. Liger is a pan-Indian film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. In the meantime, the inclusion of professional boxer Mike Tyson has brought the excitement surrounding Liger to a completely new level. Within an hour of the trailer’s release, online users were discussing the movie’s plot, which follows the life of Vijay Deverakonda’s character, an MMA fighter.

Fans can’t stop themselves from showering love on the trailer, which has been on various social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube. Dharma Production dropped the trailer on its official YouTube channel. Within just a few hours of being posted, it crossed over 23 lakh views and the comments section has been flooded with all the love and excitement.

One of the users commented, “I got goosebumps. What an actor Vijay Deverakonda is! Now, this is what the public wants to experience in the theatre."

Fans are hell excited for Ramya Krishnan’s performance as well and a user wrote on the same, “Ramya Krishnan’s performance will be what would make this movie successful. Mark my words. Even the trailer starts with her legendary voice (Bahubali Nostalgia)."

Some even demanded a few more dialogues of Vijay in the trailer and said, “Vijay We Wanted to Listen to More Dialogues Of yours."

One more said, “A fun-filled movie with a lot of emotions and sentiments to enjoy with our family. And a lot of things to think about on an everyday basis after seeing this movie. This movie makes us think to realise what we are. Our ability to decide our wishes and the will to choose it."

Vijay tweeted about the trailer and wrote, “India, We give you Blood, Sweat, Madness. We give you Mass Action Entertainment. We give you The LIGER Trailer! ATTACK!"

Even Dulquer Salmaan, Rebel star Prabhas and Megastar Chiranjeevi have retweeted and praised the film’s trailer.

