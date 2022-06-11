Gopiaravindh Raja of Parithabangal Duo Gopi-Sudhakar Gets Engaged; See Pics

YouTuber-turned-actor Gopiaravindh Raja has gotten engaged with Yamuna, and the pictures from their engagement are going viral. In the photographs, the actor was wearing a pale pink and maroon suit with sunglasses, looking as dashing as ever, while Yamuna was dressed in a fairy-tale ensemble comprising a mauve silk saree. She wore her saree with a contrasting green blouse and was all decked up like a doll.

Some close friends, notably Gopiaravindh’s YouTuber partner Dhuniya Sudhakar, too, joined the couple at their engagement ceremony. Interestingly, Sudhakar too got engaged last year.

Meanwhile, Gopi rose to prominence with his YouTube channel Parithabangal. His amusing videos with Sudhakar gained him a lot of attention and fans. The netizens were amazed by their impersonation of Indian politicians. They boast a total of 3.68 million subscribers on YouTube.

Gopi and Sudhakar are college pals, and they have also been teamed in comic roles on the big screen. The comic duo has had success in films such as hip-hop Tamil Aadi and Zombie. Currently, they are focusing on the silver screen.

Earlier in 2018, the two founded their own production firm, Parithabangal Productions. Gopi and Sudhakar recently announced that they would collaborate again on their home-production Hey Money Come Today Go Tomorrow, reportedly the largest crowd-funding movie.

Last year, the pair revealed that they would play major roles in this upcoming film. Vadivelu’s iconic dialogue from his film Manadhai Thirudivittai is said to have inspired the project.

