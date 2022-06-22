Gopichand Grateful To Producer M. Nageswara Rao For Helping Him in His Initial Years

Gopichand’s much-anticipated action comedy film Pakka Commercial is all set for a July 1 release. He is busy with the promotions of the film at the moment. In one of the promotional events of Pakka Commercial, Gopichand was all praises for producer M. Nageswara Rao. According to Gopichand, Nageswara Rao is one of the reasons he could make his foray into the entertainment industry. Gopichand also talked about other aspects of his life.

The actor had started his career with Blast Barood, which was released on January 1, 2001. Actors Chandramohan and Sneha were also a part of the film. After the failure of Blast Barood, Gopichand said that he couldn’t get any film for six months.

Desperate to get films, Gopichand said that he started taking up any role he was offered. He also played a villain during that time. The Goutham Nanda actor said that today, he feels sad for taking up those characters and films.

Gopichand also spoke about how his father passed away when he was just eight years old. The Golimar actor said that life has taught him a lot. He also talked about how he and his late brother Premchand fought in childhood. The scar on his forehead of Gopichand is a result of this fight.

Apart from these events, Gopichand is involved in a lot of other activities to promote Pakka Commercial. Talking about Pakka Commercial, Raashi Khanna, Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and others are a part of the film. Pakka Commercial is bankrolled by GA2 Pictures and UV Creations.

Pakka Commercial’s trailer was released on June 12 and it garnered a lot of applause from the audience, who believes the film will prove to be a mass entertainer. Raashi and Sathyaraj’s performances were equally applauded.

