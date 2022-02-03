Gopichand Malineni, Raashii Khanna’s Pakka Commercial Has a Release Date. Check Details

The makers of Gopichand Malineni and Raashii Khanna’s upcoming film Pakka Commercial have unveiled the release date. Touted to be an action-comedy, the film will hit theatres worldwide on May 20. The film’s director, Maruthi, announced the news on his Twitter account with a poster featuring Gopichand. The poster has caught the audience’s attention as the lead actor is looking sharp and dapper in a suit.

“Worldwide. We are coming on May 20th (* If the corona is kind) #PakkaCommercialOnMay20th

@YoursGopichand #AlluAravind @RaashiiKhanna_ #BunnyVas @JxBe #KarmChawla @SKNonline @UV_Creations @GA2Official @adityamusic," the director Tweeted.

Following the footsteps of other filmmakers, the Pakka Commercial team, too, unveiled the film’s date of premiere. The comedy was initially scheduled for 1 October 2021 but was delayed owing to Covid-19.

To avoid a clash at the box office with big-budget movies like RRR, Bheemla Nayak, and Radhe Shyam, the makers pushed the release to Summer.

Pakka Commercial has been jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. Along with Gopichand and Rashi Khanna in lead, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Sathyaraj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The background score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Meanwhile, cinematography has been handled by Karm Chawla.

The recently released teaser of the Pakka Commercial has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. There has also been a good response to the latest title song teaser, written by Sirivennela Sitaramasastri and sung by Vedala Hemachandra The song with a catchy tone was trending on YouTube.

Speaking of Gopichand, the actor was last seen in Seetimaarr directed by Sampath Nandi. The film was a sports success. Tamanna played the female lead in this movie. The film was produced by Srinivasa Chittoori under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen.

