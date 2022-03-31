Gopichand-Starrer Pakka Commercial to Hit Theatres on July 1

Pakka commercial starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna will hit the theatres on 1 July. Pakka Commercial was earlier scheduled to release on 1 October 2021 but was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film’s release date was first pushed to 24 February 2022, and then to 20 May 2022. The film is now set to release theatrically on 1 July.

Announcing the official release date of the film, Pakka Commercial’s director Maruthi wrote on Twitter, “Get ready for 100% Pakka Entertainment! Macho star @YoursGopichand as Lucky, Our #PakkaCommercial in theatres from July 1st, 2022."

The film also features Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in supporting roles. Pakka Commercial’s music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy while Karm Chawla handled cinematography.

Pakka Commercial is billed as a comedy-action film. UV Creations and GA2 Pictures have collaborated to produce the film. The shooting of the film started in Hyderabad in March 2021

However, in April, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the shooting was postponed. The shoot then resumed in August 2021.

Gopichand was last seen in Aaradugula Bullet directed by B. Gopal. The film featured Nayanthara as the lead actress. Aaradugula Bullet was originally scheduled to be released on 9 June 2017, but the film’s release was delayed due to financial difficulties. The film was finally released theatrically on 8 October 2021.

Gopichand has also collaborated with director Sriwass for a film tentatively titled Gopichand 30. The film is said to be produced by Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner, of People Media Factory.

The film is reported to be a family entertainer.

Meanwhile, Raashi Khanna has a series of projects lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic comedy film, Thank You. Naga Chaitanya plays the lead role in the film.

Raashi will also feature in Dhanus starrer Thiruchitrambalam. The film is written and directed by Mithran Jawahar. Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja will play supporting roles in the film.

