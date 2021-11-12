Gopichand’s Next Pakka Commercial Likely to Hit Theatres on March 18 Next Year: Reports

South star Gopichand’s next film, Pakka Commercial, will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022, several online media reports say. The forthcoming Telugu film, which stars Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, will be a ‘courtroom drama’ and makers expect it to achieve box-office success.

Though the makers of the film are yet to announce the official date of its release, media reports suggest that Pakka Commercial will be released next year on March 18. Twitter users also shared posters of the film with the release date. Pakka Commercial team is expected to make an announcement soon.

The makers have also released the teaser of the film directed by Maruthi. The teaser released on November 8 had garnered over 4 million views within 24 hours of its release on Youtube.

While sharing the teaser of the film, Gopichand said that Pakka Commercial will be “Coming in theatres soon."

The teaser features Gopichand sporting a messy look, and he will be playing the role of an aggressive person. The teaser suggests that Raashii Khanna will be playing the role of a lawyer.

According to reports, the shooting of the movie has entered its final stage and will be wrapped by the end of this month. This will be the first project marking the collaboration of Maurthi with Gopichand.

Apart from Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, and Sathyaraj, the film will see Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Kiran Talasila, Saptha Giri, Sai Krishna, and Ramana Reddy in supporting roles.

Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the film, which is being produced by UV Creations in collaboration with GA2 Pictures. With the film in its final stage of shooting and teaser released, the makers are likely to announce the official date of its release soon.

