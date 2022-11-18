Goshta Eka Paithanichi's Trailer Pays Tribute to Hard-working, Strong Women

Actress Sayali Sanjeev has proved her acting mettle with several films like Aatpadi Nights, Basta and others. The Marathi diva is currently in the news for her upcoming film Goshta Eka Paithanichi, directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode. The film is ready to release in cinema halls on December 2.

Taking the excitement around this movie a notch higher, makers dropped a two-minute trailer of Goshta Eka Paithanichi. The trailer shows the journey of a woman who stitches clothes for a living and aspires to make it big in life. Makers have used a beautiful metaphor of Maharashtra’s famous saree, Paithani, for capturing the beauty of this woman’s dreams.

The trailer shows how this woman faces several challenges that try to crush her dreams, but she treads forward with an indomitable spirit. The clip is an amalgamation of some heart-warming scenes which have struck a chord with the audience. They loved how makers have penned the character of a woman with unflinching faith in herself. They also appreciated how makers have tried to explain the message of finding happiness in small things. One user wrote that everyone’s acting in Goshta Eka Paithanichi looks top-notch and conveyed his best wishes to the team. Users also loved the fact that Marathi cinema is churning out brilliant films with out-of-the-box subjects.

Sayali is all pumped up for the release of Goshta Eka Paithanichi and talked about it in an interview with a portal. The Har Har Mahadev actress said, “This character has taught me many valuable life lessons. As a film, it has so much to give its audience. I remember many scenes that made me so emotional; and now when I look back at them, I still feel the same. Everyone will be able to relate to each character’s journey".

Goshta Eka Paithanichi bagged the Best Marathi Feature Film award at the 68th National Film Awards. These awards were announced in July.

