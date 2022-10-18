'Gostha Eka Paithanichi' Actor Aditi Dravid: I Never Say No to Good Work

Actor Aditi Dravid made her film debut in 2022 with a Hindi-English feature film Ijaad and the Marathi film Gostha Eka Paithanichi. Interestingly, both films won big at national and international awards recently. Aditi bagged the Best Actor at the Berlin Indie Film Festival, 2022 and Gostha Eka Paithanichi won the Best Marathi Feature Film at the 68th National awards.

Taking about the exciting developments of the year, Aditi says, “I couldn’t be more grateful of the way this year has turned out. I really worked hard and put in a lot of efforts for both the projects. So, getting an acknowledgment for them is great. My biggest learning has been that nothing can stop your passion. Every day is not a fairy tale and there will be bad days, but you have to keep going ahead."

She further shares that Ijaad was conceptualised and shot during Covid and it bring in a lot of hope. “I think the lockdown was the most productive for me. Ijaad, the film I shot during it took me to Berlin! So, I think it goes to show that there is hope and just about when you are about to quit, magic happens! So keep dreaming."

Currently, Aditi is seen in Colors Marathi’s Sundara Manamadhe Bharali and continues to juggle between theatre, films and television. It does get hectic in terms of schedules, but the actor admits that she isn’t complaining. “I love my work and I am ready to hustle. I never say no to good work. I think it’s my mindset and approach that makes the journey easy for me."

Having said this, she adds that squeezing in family time is difficult and there are days when she misses her home and parents. “Honestly, in our industry you end up working on National holidays, festivals and weekends too. So, family time does take a toll and you miss out on a lot. It does make you sad too. But I believe I have the best parents who have always supported me. So, when I can’t make it, they surprise me on sets or come to meet me. It’s a team work.

The actor is currently working on a Hindi project, but she can’t divulge more at the moment. “Till now, my only criteria, while picking projects, has been good work, basically work that challenges and intrigues me. But from now on, for television it is going to be only less characters. For OTT and films it will be content first as the script has to drive me as an actor."

