One actor who knows how to stay in the headlines is Ranveer Singh. From his movies to his unconventional fashion statements, everything about him makes headlines. Even though his last two films Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed at the box office, he made heads turn when he appeared in a nude photoshoot for a magazine last month. Ranveer had no godfather in Bollywood and paved his way to success. Ranveer has now revealed how he landed his very first role in Bollywood.

In the Netflix show The Romantics, Ranveer Singh talked about his Bollywood journey and credited actress Bhumi Pednekar for landing a role in his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer said that casting director Shanu Sharma saw him and showed his photo to Aditya Chopra. The makers didn’t think he was that good-looking. But Ranveer Singh’s screen test was conducted only at Shanu’s request. Before the screen test, Ranveer said that Shanu’s assistant came to brief him. The assistant was none other than Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi talked to him and discussed what to and what not to do in an audition. According to Ranveer, she pepped him up and gave him the right kind of advice.

Advertisement

“It was only because of Bhumi that I was able to audition well and get selected for Band Baaja Baaraat," Ranveer Singh revealed. Band Baaja Baaraat was a surprise hit even though it starred a debutante and a newcomer Anushka Sharma in leading roles. Maneesh Sharma directed it. The movie initially faced tough competition from No Problem and Tees Maar Khan, but ultimately outperformed both films at the box office. It is interesting to note that Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have not worked together on any project yet.

The Romantics started streaming on Netflix on February 14 in memory of Yash Chopra. It is directed by Smriti Mundhra. The show is meant to commemorate Yash Chopra‘s contribution to Indian cinema.

Read all the Latest Movies News here