GOT7 Member Youngjae Tests Positive For Covid-19, Halts Activities Temporarily

GOT7 fame Youngjae has tested positive for Covid-19 and has temporarily halted his activities. His agency Sublime Artist, on 7th June, confirmed the news and informed that he is quarantined. The statement shared by the agency read, “Our artist GOT7’s Youngjae was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (July 7). Currently, Youngjae has suspended all activities, and he is focusing on treatment and recovery in accordance with the guidelines of the government health authorities."

The statement continued, “Hence, today’s broadcast of MBC FM4U’s “GOT7 Youngjae’s Close Friend" that Youngjae is the DJ of will be hosted by Yerin. Our agency will consider our artist’s health our top priority and do our best for Youngjae’s treatment and recovery. We will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of health authorities to make an effort for everyone’s safety."

GOT7 is a K-Pop boy band formed by JYP Entertainment that debuted in 2014. The group consists of 7 members - Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The band has also conquered the Japanese market with albums released in the language. Its most commercially successful track is Just Right, along with other famous songs including Not By the Moon, You Are, Girls Girls Girls, If You Do among others.

The episode of MBC FM4U’s ‘GOT7 Youngjae’s CLose Friend’ will be hosted by Yerin today.

Meanwhile, GoT7 announced their comeback on May 8 this year by dropping the cover of their new self-titled EP, Got7.

