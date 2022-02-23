GOT7’s Jackson Wang Sparks Dating Rumours with (G)I-dle's Yuqi; Ahgases Rejoice

GOT7’s rapper Jackson Wang from China found himself at the centre of dating rumours for the first time in eight years since their debut, but ahgases are not disappointed. A video posted on the Chinese network Weibo revealed that Wang was on a date with none other than (G)I-dle’s Chinese member Yuqi. According to Chinese media,

Yuqi was seen heading to Jackson’s house after settling into a hotel and was also seen carrying roses after returning from her home the next day.

However, despite being disappointed about their idols’ dating rumours, fans are celebrating Wang’s first rumour in eight years. One user wrote, “ahgases are really funny one minute they’re celebrating bcos after 8 years there’s a got7 dating rumor and then the other minute they’re doubting that THE jackson wang will only give 3 flowers to his loml 😆", while another said, “pls if jackson wang and yuqi are true, they both scored a mfing treasure. i’ll be on my knees. have you heard yuqi? have you heard jackson? EVEN THEY’RE VOICES ARE MADE FOR EACH OTHER."

Another fan couldn’t belive that Wang gifted only three roses to his lady love. “3 rosesss???? Jackson wang could give her the great wall of china if its true"

The South Korean band Got7 debuted in 2014 and consists of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

(G)I-dle, on the other hand, is a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2018. The group consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua.

