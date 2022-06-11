Govinda Addresses Accusations of Being Unprofessional: ‘There Was Conspiracy Against Me’

One of the iconic actors in Bollywood, Govinda is known for his distinct acting skills that were often a combination of humour, action, and the X factor. However, after ruling the film industry in the 90s, the actor was seen in fewer movies. To answer why he was MIA in Bollywood films, Govinda spoke to Maniesh Paul. In the latest episode of Untold Stories by Paul, Govinda revealed how certain sections of the Hindi cinema conspired against him.

The actor who has worked in movies like Hero No.1, Hadd Kar Di Apne, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, and more has been an icon for a generation was accused of unprofessional behaviour later in his career. Addressing this issue, the 58-year-old said that when a person is successful, there are many who will try to pull him/her down. He mentioned that during the peak of his career for 14-15 years, when everything was going in his favour, nobody raised such issues. “This is the film industry, people change with time, and so do equations,” said the actor. He told Maniesh that he was at the top for 14 years and there was no planning, but when he realised that people were turning against him, he could do nothing about it. “People who grow up with astrology, numerology, vastu shastra… They don’t pay attention to these puny people. It’s too small a factor to look at. Mountains crumble too,” said Govinda.

Govinda also added that had he asked certain directors, journalists, and presenters to present him in a certain manner, he would have not fallen victim to such allegations. He said that while he was working with Dilip Kumar, the veteran actor had told him, “Itni imaandari se tum kaam kar rahe ho look after kaun karega tumhe (You have been working with such honesty, who will look after you)?” Govinda told Maniesh that it was the late actor Dilip Kumar who advised him to switch to comedy after he spent a significant time in hospital due to his health issues.

Govinda is once again ruling the hearts of his fans with music videos such as Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa, Prem Karun Chhu, Chashma Chadha Ke and Hello.

