Govinda Gets Romantic With Wife Sunita on Indian Idol 13, Watch Daughter Tina's Reaction

Govinda will be seen making an appearance in the Diwali special episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 along with his wife Sunita Ahuja, and their daughter Tina Ahuja. Promos from the upcoming episode are now going viral, and in one of the new clips shared by Sony Entertainment Television on its YouTube channel, Govinda and Sunita were enjoying the performances to the fullest.

Sunita said in the video, pointing to Govinda, “Inhone aajtak mere saath dance nahi kiya (He has never danced with me)." The duo then performed on stage and the audience, as well as the judges, were seen applauding. “Main bohut saal intezaar kiya hun is moment ka (I've been waiting for this moment for many years)," said Govinda.

Following their performance, Govinda gives a hug to Sunita and kisses her on the stage. Neha was seen enjoying, while Govinda's daughter Tina hid her face with her hand. As per the promo, the show's contestants are likely to perform all of Govinda's songs for this particular episode.

Users who commented on the video praised the couple's chemistry. Many others appreciated the actor for his dancing moves.

For those unaware, Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. They are parents to two children, daughter Tina Ahuja, and son Yashvardhan. Tina made her first appearance on the big screen with Second Hand Husband in 2015.

Speaking of Govinda's work, he made his Bollywood debut in the 1986 film Ilzaam, and he has since appeared in over 165 films. He is well known for his comic timing. To name a few, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Coolie No. 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Bhagam Bhag, and Partner are among his hit movies.

Coming back to Indian Idol, this year the show premiered on Sony TV on September 10. Singer-actor Aditya Narayan is hosting the season. Apart from Neha, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are among the judges.

