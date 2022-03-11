Govinda, Karisma Kapoor Recreate Iconic Hero No. 1 Moment on India's Got Talent; Watch

The upcoming Holi special episode of India’s Got Talent will surely make you groove, as Bollywood’s favourite onscreen jodi Govinda and Karisma Kapoor graced the show with their presence, bringing back the energy and magic of the 90s era. On its official Instagram account, Sony TV gave fans and followers of India’s Got Talent glimpses of what is yet to come in the upcoming Holi special episode of the show. The much-loved duo can be seen enthralling the audience with their performance as they recreated an iconic moment from their film Hero No.1.

It can be seen in a short promo clip, released by the official social media account of the channel, that the talent reality show set has been prepared in an extremely colourful manner, to celebrate Holi. And the special guests arrived in colour-coordinated outfits, as both Govind and Karisma had hints of pink on their ensemble. Bollywood’s Hero No. 1 Govinda sported a traditional look, as he donned White Kurta Pyjama, which he took to the next level by pairing it with a bright pink Nehru Jacket. And as always, Karisma looked like a fashion diva, as she chose a classy and elegant pantsuit in the shades of pink and purple.

In the Holi special episode of India’s Got Talent, everyone’s favourite Jodi celebrated 25 years of their blockbuster movie Hero No. 1, which witnessed its theatrical release in 1997. Govinda and Karisma celebrated the special day as they grooved to the super hit song UP Wala Thumka. Not just this, but the duo sat next to the judges as they enjoyed the spectacular performances of the contestants. In the video, it can be seen that contestant Bomb Crew gave a special performance on the song Prem Jaal Mein, and the special guests were amazed by their performance.

Other judges of India’s Got Talent, Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashi are also seen enjoying their performance to the fullest. The show is hosted by ace comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

