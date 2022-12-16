Govinda Naam Mera to Christmas Is Cancelled, Movies To Binge-Watch This Weekend

The coming weekend will be a rollercoaster ride for sure, with the arrival of a slew of blockbuster movies on various OTT platforms. If you are more willing to have a lengthy binge-watch session at home than spend money on movie theatres, then this weekend is for you. From Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera to Prarthana Mohan’s Chrismas is Cancelled, here is a list of the best movies that are a must-watch this weekend. Remember, to grab a bucket of popcorn too!

Govinda Naam Mera (December 16)

Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles has been released on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. Touted to be a family-comedy drama, the film has opened to decent reviews from moviegoers, grabbing an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10. The film revolves around a man named Govinda who juggles his life between his wife and girlfriend.

Code Name: Tiranga (December 16)

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra joins hands with versatile actor Harrdy Sandhu in this patriotic tale - Code Name Tiranga, helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The nailbiting action thriller revolves around a spy on an unwavering and daring mission for her country in a race against time. Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala also feature in this movie about sacrifice and patriotism.

Ariyippu (December 16)

This tear-jerker Mahesh Narayanan film has wreaked havoc in film festivals. Ariyippu is the only Indian movie to give tough competition to other movies at the Locarno Film Festival. The film has dropped on the OTT giant Netflix today, December 16. This Malayalam-language drama takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, exploring the marital and social differences between a Malayali couple, striving to get a better life for themselves, by migrating out from the country.

The Big Four (December 15)

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, The Big Four, starring Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, and Lutesha centres around an assassin who is being hunted by a mob of dangerous gangsters after he spared a girl’s life, during a slaughter. This Indonesian comedy thriller flick is currently streaming on Netflix, from December 15.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (December 15)

Perfect for a Xmas-day watch, Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, directed by Laura Murphy is currently running successfully on the OTT platform Netflix. Starring Will Arnett, Tawny Newsome, Eliza Coupe, Lilan Bowden, and Kurt Braunohler in crucial roles, this romantic comedy is filled with numerous comical elements and excellent performances.

