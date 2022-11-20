Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Involved in a ROFL Murder Mystery With Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar; Watch

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani’s Govinda Naam Mera finally dropped and it takes us on a fun trip. Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.

Sharing the trailer on his official Instagram handle, Vicky wrote, “Kahaani ek, twists aur turns anek! Mere hi life mein kyun hai itne saare problems? A murder, some mystery, lots of thrill and masala guaranteed! #GovindaNaamMera TRAILER OUT NOW!🍿"

Vicky Kaushal said, “I am very excited to collaborate with Shashank for a fun story. We’ve made this film with all our hearts and it makes me happy to finally bring it to my audiences. My association with Karan and Dharma has always been special and with Disney+ Hotstar on board, it only gets better!."

Director Shashank Khaitan added, “I like creating films that cater to family audiences. Govinda Naam Mera is rooted in comedy, romance, and dance, making it a family watch. With the holiday season kickstarting where families often watch movies together, the idea was to bring a movie close to the audience through Disney+ Hotstar that will implore a whirlwind of emotions as you hold your bellies!"

Actor Bhumi Pednekar said, “The journey of Govinda Naam Mera has been super fun so far. I am nervous and excited at the same time as it’s a different genre for me and I can’t wait to see what the viewers think of it."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, recalling the fun vibe from the set, said, “Govinda Naam Mera is our labor of love. Dharma is home and this film further strengthens my association with them. Suku was an exciting character to take on. I hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

Instead of a theatrical release, the movie will hit the OTT platform, Disney+ Hostsar on December 16. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Movies.

