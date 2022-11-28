Home » News » Movies » Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal Shares Unseen Childhood Pic and It's Shows He Was Born to Dance

Vicky Kaushal shares a never-before-seen picture from his childhood to show that he was a dancer even before the cameras turned on.

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 18:19 IST

Mumbai, India

A little Vicky Kaushal dancing at a school event.
Vicky Kaushal is stoked to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. While the trailer of the same has already caught the fancy of the cinephiles, the comedy-thriller would mark Kaushal’s second OTT film in a row. As the Masaan actor would play a choreographer, a picture from his childhood has surfaced online that stands as a testament that he has been prepping for the role since his childhood.

On Monday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a nostalgic picture of himself as a small kid grooving with two other kids on the stage. Sporting a retro shirt and black trousers, little Vicky has a smile on his face as he attempts synchronised steps with his fellow dance mates but as a background dancer. The picture seems to be from a school function that took place in 1997. Along with the snap, Vicky wrote in his caption, “Background mein dance karne ka bohot experience hai life mein. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar | December 16".

Needless to say, celebs and fans were happy and surprised to see the throwback picture of the Badlapur star. Farhan Akhtar said, “Love it!!" Tanmay Bhatt asked, “Is this Cosmo?" Someone else wrote, “Nothing can beat 90s ka fashion!!" One of the fans commented, “Hahaha love it". Another one said, “Hahaha So cute!!!"

Govinda Naam Mera is helmed by Dhadak fame film-maker Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar along with Viacom18. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film would also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Sayani Shinde, Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh, and Viraj Ghelani. It would tell the story of Govinda Waghmare who finds himself between his wife Mrs. Waghmare and his girlfriend amid a chaotic backdrop of laughter and thrill. The film is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, 2022. Meanwhile, the first song from the film Bijli which was released earlier is already winning the internet.

