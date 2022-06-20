Govinda, Rakesh Roshan Once Expressed Their Desire To Take Out Rekha On A Date; Watch Video

Back in the 90s, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal was termed one of the best celebrity talk shows in India. On Sunday, Simi took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback clip featuring various veteran stars revealing their “fantasy date." The highlight of the clip was actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Govinda expressing their desires to go on dates with Bollywood’s evergreen actress Rekha. They both picked Rekha when asked about their “fantasy date."

The video is a montage of clips also featuring stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ameesha Patel, and Jackie Shroff opening up about their dream dates. While sharing the throwback video with her fans and followers, Simi wrote in the caption, “My fantasy date!" and ended it with the hashtag “throwback" and a laughing emoticon. The video shows Simi asking all her celebrity guests, “If you can pick one person from anywhere in the world to go on a date with, who would it be?"

The video, which opens with Bhansali picking Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit, shows Rakesh Roshan taking Rekha’s name. “Rekha ji," he can be heard saying in the clip. In 2012, the Krrish director graced the chat show along with his wife Pinkie Roshan and son Hrithik Roshan. A few minutes into the video, Govinda, who appeared on the show with his wife Sunita, can be seen responding to the same question about his fantasy date. Govinda said, “Main bahut bada fan hoon Rekha ji ka (I am a very big fan of Rekha ji)." To this, the actor is informed by Simi that his choice clashes with Rakesh Roshan, as he had also picked the veteran actress as his dream date.

Rekha’s charm is truly enthralling and mesmerising. Back in the 80s, both Rakesh Roshan and Rekha shared screen space a couple of times. From acting together in films like Khoon Bhari Maang, and Bahurani to collaborating for Rakesh Roshan’s directorial Koi Mil Gaya and Krissh series, the veteran stars have given us many hits together.

Meanwhile, Govinda has shared the screen space with Rekha in the 1986 film Sadaa Suhagan. Simi Garewal’s latest post has grabbed a lot of attention on the internet. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Faaaab" with a laughing emoticon. For those who don’t know, the first episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal aired in 1997.

