Govinda Responds to Krushna Abhishek’s Apology: ‘You Are Always Forgiven, No Problem with You’

Govinda and nephew Krushna Abhishek seemed to have some ever widening differences between them. Such that been the rift that they were not even on talking terms. In fact, their differences increased last year when Krushna gave The Kapil Sharma Show’s episode a miss where Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja had been the special guests. War of Words ensued between Sunita, and Krushna’s wife, actress Kashmera Shah as well. However, Krushna had apologized to the couple publicly. In a recent appearance for Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Krushna was also seen in tears as he talked about Givinda, and apologized again. Now, Givinda has responded to it.

Sharing a clip from his podcast with Govinda, Maniesh Paul revealed what the Bade Miyaan Chhot Miyaan actor had to say about Krushna’s apology. In the video, Govinda can be seen saying in Hindi, “For you and Aarti, you are the kids of my favourite sister. I’ve got so much love from her. You were not able to get that love, I feel very sad about that. But, I’m not like that. Don’t let my behavior be the reason for your sadness. You don’t either (let yourself be the reason for anyone’s sadness). You are always forgiven. Please releax. (I have) no problem with you. May God bless you, and keep working hard."

Sharing it, Maniesh wrote, “When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air…he is a man of heart!!!so pure!!we love you sir " Krushna Abhishek also replied to the post and wrote, “Love him too ❤"

Appearing on Maniesh’s show, Krushna had said, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that."

