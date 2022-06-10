Govinda Says 'Let Love Be Seen Off-Camera Too' As He Reacts To Krushna Abhishek's Tearful Apology

It is no secret that mama-bhajna Govinda and Krushna Abhishek are not on talking terms. The rift between the two is out in open. During a recent conversation with Maniesh Paul for his podcast, Krushna broke down and talked about missing his uncle. Now, Govinda has reacted to the same as he appeared on Maniesh’s show as well.

On being asked about his relationship with Krushna Abhishek, Govinda said, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me." He further talked about Krushna’s tearful apology and added, “Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used."

For the unversed, when Krushna Abhishek appeared on Maniesh’s show, he got emotional and teary-eyed while talking about Govinda. He mentioned that he misses his uncle a lot and added how he wants his children to play with the legendary actor. “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that," Krushna said.

Last year, Krushna Abhishek skipped the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were invited. Later, Sunia slammed Krushna for the same and said that family matters must not be discussed in public. Krushna too apologised following this and told SpotboyE, “I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I’ve tried many times. But they won’t accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don’t know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I’ve said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads."

