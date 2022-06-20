Gowri Shruthi Shares Cute Video of Late Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Son

Actress Meghana Raj often shares videos with her son Raayan on social media. But now, a video of her son Rayaan has been shared by actress Gowri Shruthi, daughter of Kannada actress Shruti, on Instagram. Recently, the video is going viral and has garnered more than 25 thousand likes.

In the video, Gowri is seen grooving with baby Raayan. They both are dancing on the song Rakkamma from the highly anticipated movie Vikrant Rona starring Sudeep. Sharing the video, Gowri wrote “Isn’t this the cutest version of Rakkamma yet? Me and baby Raayan having our small DJ night." The video was showered with comments from her fans. One of her fans wrote “Wow super dance lots of love." Another one commented, “Super dance." Others also loved and appreciated the video.

Even Raayan’s mother and actress Meghana Raj, wife of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, commented on the post and wrote, “Aiyo!" followed by an emoji.

Meghana Raj often shares videos with her son and these videos always on social media. A few days back, the actress shared another video with her son, where she is seen teaching her son to call her mom. The video was so cute that everyone loved it. She captioned the video as, “Here we go again!".

The video was flooded with heart emojis. It got 556,948 likes and 3.5 million views.

On the work front, Meghana Raj made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Bendu Apparao RMP. She won the Karnataka State film award for best actress for her performance in Iruvadellava Bittu in 2018. Meghana has worked in a lot of movies. Her best works include August 15, Beautiful, 100 Degree Celsius, Kurukshetra and many more.

Meghana was married to actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7, 2020. He died due to a heart attack and at that time, Meghana was expecting her first child.

