Grab Your Popcorn! Binge-Watch These 5 Movies, Web Series to Mark Arjun Rampal’s 50th Birthday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARJUN RAMPAL: Arjun Rampal turned 50 today. The actor has been rocking the silver screen since 2001 when he made his debut with Rajeev Rai’s Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat alongside Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani and Keerthi Reddy. Ever since then, Arjun Rampal has appeared in some stellar roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Raajneeti, Ra-One, Heroine and many more.

He even stepped into the world of OTT with some popular web series. The actor’s latest release this year was Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut. To celebrate the actor’s birthday, watch one of his top movies or web series today.

Come, let us know about some of his famous films and web series

Aankhen (2002)

Aankhen, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was Arjun Rampal’s first successful film in his career. In this movie, he starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Arjun Rampal played the role of Mukesh ‘Mike’ in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s debut film, his villainous character was liked by the people and it was one of the most successful films of that year. It was directed by Farah Khan. Rock On (2008)

This musical drama film was produced by Abhishek Kapoor and featured Arjun Rampal with Farhan Akhtar. Arjun Kapoor won the Film Fare and National Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the movie. Raajneeti (2010)

In this political film directed by Prakash Jha, Rampal appeared alongside Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar and Manoj Bajpayee. Arjun played the role of a minister who is willing to do anything for his family. This film made a record in terms of box office collections. The Final Call (2019)

The suspense thriller web series starring Arjun Rampal, Sakshi Tanwar and Jaaved Jaffrey was released in 2019 on the online streaming app ZEE5. Rampal played the role of Captain Karan Sachdev, a Wing Commander in the Indian Army. London Files (2022)

The series London Files was released on Voot. The thrilling drama and suspense-filled, six-episode web series starring Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli received mixed reviews. London Files is an investigative thriller series.

