Graham Norton Marries His Mystery Partner in Lavish Irish Wedding: Reports

Irish comedian and TV presenter Graham Norton has reportedly tied the knot with his longtime partner in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. As per the Mirror, Norton sealed the deal in the neighbourhood area where he grew up at Bantry House in West Cork, Ireland. Reportedly, only about 120 guests were invited to the close-knit celebration at the historic home.

The marriage ceremony was kept away from the limelight with tight security around the house that overlooks Bantry Bay and the organizers were reportedly given strict instructions to not disclose anything about the wedding ceremony. However, it appears that Gordon Norton threw a massive party after taking the vows.

In addition to this, Scottish musician Lulu was invited to perform at the private ceremony that was attended only by close friends and family members. What’s more, is that all the guests were also treated to a DJ set by drag queen Panti Bliss which was followed by a performance by the Riverdance troupe.

The celebration did not just end there, the wedding was followed by yet another relaxed event organized at his house, where the guests gathered near the tiny village of Akakista. Seemingly, comfy tents were set up on the grounds of Graham Norton’s holiday home to enjoy a fun get-together.

Graham Norton has kept the identity of his partner a secret as of yet. He hasn’t named or revealed the identity of his partner even after the ceremony. It is believed that all the tight security was to keep his partner’s identity safe.

Prior to this, the BAFTA-winner and novelist dated Trevor Patterson. However, the duo called it splits in 2013. Later it was reported that he had a love affair with Andrew Smith, with who he split up in 2015. Previously, in an interview, Norton stated that his ex-boyfriends resented playing his partner in the public eye. Hence, this time the comedian chose to remain utterly discrete about his whirlwind of romance.

