Grammy 2023: BTS Bags Three Nominations, Makes History With 'Yet to Come'; ARMYs Congratulate Band

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, November 15 and much to the delight of fans, Korean boy band BTS bagged three nominations. The septet, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook were nominated for Best Music Video for Yet to Come. They bagged another nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the third consecutive year with My Universe which was a collaboration with Coldplay. The band also got a nomination for the Album of the Year as featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

This is the first time BTS received nominations in more than one category at the Grammys. Moreover, Yet to Come also became BTS’ first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys following their previous nominations with Butter and Dynamite.

This news left BTS’ fanbase ARMYs elated and they took to social media to congratulate the boys. Take a look at the reactions:

Meanwhile, Beyoncé led among nominees with nine nods for her album “Renaissance." Kendrick Lamar scored eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined in the announcement by Dan + Shay, Smokey Robinson, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend and more. The Grammy Awards will take place on February 5 in Los Angeles.

Talking of BTS, the members will soon be enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea. The group’s eldest member Kim Seokjin will be the first one to enlist in the military following the other members. Jin recently released his solo track The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay. Meanwhile, group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM is gearing up for the release of his solo album Indigo.

