Grammy Awards: Adele in Tears After Fangirl Moment With Dwayne Johnson; Video Goes Viral

The 65th Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. With a slew of Hollywood celebrities as well as leading musicians from all around the globe, it certainly is one of the biggest musical events of all time. But this year’s award show has also become special for one particular singer who has been eager to meet Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a very long time.

It’s ‘Someone Like You’ singer Adele who always wanted to bump into the Fast And Furious star and all thanks to the host of the night Trevor Noah, her dream has been fulfilled. During the opening ceremony of the Grammy’s 2023, Trevor made his way to Adele’s table and announced that although he didn’t have anyone called ‘Dwayne Johnson’ with him, he definitely has ‘The Rock’.

Following this, Dwayne Johnson snuck behind Adele and gave her the surprise of her life as he went ahead and greeted her with an endearing hug and an ear-to-ear smile. Noah can be heard saying in the background, “Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele!! All right, you two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving!" The camera then captures Dwayne taking a seat next to the 15-time Grammy winner. The snippet from this lovely moment has already gone viral on Twitter.

Reacting to the same, one of the Twitter users wrote, “Aww omg he is just the most sweetest kindest hearted guy u can meet and like." Another one wrote, “Two good people meet live." Someone else said, “I know he smells good."

The acclaimed singer was nominated under seven different categories namely Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Music Video Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Pop Vocal Album Of The Year, Pop Solo Performance Of The Year and Best Musical Film.

