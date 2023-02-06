Grammy Awards: Harry Styles Goes Absolute Wild Performing 'As It Was' in Silver Jumpsuit; Watch

Harry Styles rocked the 65th edition of Grammy Awards with his stellar performance of ‘As It Was’ in the packed arena of Crypto.com in Los Angeles. Dressed in a glamourous silvery bodysuit dripping with beaded fringe, the former One Direction singer was accompanied by a group of dancers who gyrated behind him on a swirling platform, quite similar to the song’s original music video. Supporting his melodious vocals, a band consisting of a lead guitar, drums, keys and tubular bells only amped up his performance.

Earlier during the course of the prestigious award show, Harry Styles who was nominated under seven categories this year won Best Pop Vocal Album for for his third solo album Harry House. Meanwhile, the much-loved LP will now be contending for Album of the Year, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. “As It Was," Styles’ lead single from the LP, is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

Prior to this, Harry Styles had left quite a mark in 2021 when he secured his first ever Grammy win. The singer has mesmerized everyone at the opening ceremony with his performance of his chartbuster song Watermelon Sugar. His band at that time consisted of Devonté Hynes on bass, and Hynes had also handled musical direction for the performance.

At the time of its release, As It Was had received positive reviews from critics and had entered at the top of the UK Singles Chart, becoming Styles’s second number-one single after “Sign of the Times" in April 2017. “As It Was" spent ten weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart, becoming the longest-running number-one and best-selling single of 2022 in his home country. It also became his second number one single in the US, the song spent 15 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the longest-running US number one by a UK act and the fourth-longest-running number one in the chart’s history.

