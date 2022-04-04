Grammys 2022: AR Rahman Attends Award Show with Son, Fans Ask Him to Collab with BTS

Music maestro AR Rahman attended the 64th Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas this year. A Grammy winner himself, the music composer attended the awards show with his son, AR Ameen, and shared photos from the red carpet, as well as the audience.

Rahman joked about the new kind of parenting, as he shared a photo from the red carpet, posing with his son. Looking cool in a floral printed jacket, paired with dark trousers and shades, Rahman posed with his son who wore a simple patterned shirt and silver shoes for the big event. Take a look:

Advertisement

Rahman also shared a selfie while he was seated in the audience with his son.

He posted another group selfie from the red carpet to announce he was all set for the big music award show.

While Indian fans were happy to see Rahman at music’s biggest award night, many BTS fans commented that he should meet K-pop sensation BTS and ask for a collaboration. “Sir meet bts and ask them to collab," read a comment on Rahman’s post, while another said, “Sir if you see BTS please say hi to them from my side. and enjoy the award show thank you (sic)."

“I WILL PRAY FOR YOU TO MEET BTS OMG I’M CRYING," said another fan. Another user quipped, “omg sir what do u thought of BTS performance, make a COLLAB with them (sic)."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.