Grammys 2022: BTS' RM Calls Himself Chandler, Says 'FRIENDS is My English Parents'

The 64th Grammy Awards was packed with some enthralling performances and memorable moments. And when BTS is in the house, there has to be something worth remembering. The Bangtan Boys could not bag the award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Butter, but ARMYs were happy to see the boys have a good time with each other, especially after Jungkook and J-Hope’s Covid recovery.

The host Trevor Noah had called BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM his bias at the beginning of the show, and later in the night, he joined them for a fun chat. RM has mentioned several times before that he picked up his English speaking skills from the popular sitcom FRIENDS. In today’s Award function, Noah asked him again about his learning English through the show. Namjoon confirmed and joked that FRIENDS is his English parents. He was then asked about who he is among the six characters, and he named Chandler. “I am like a Chandler. When I see him I feel so sad. I love him," he said.

The character of Chandler Bing was played by Matthew Perry.

Take a look at the video:

Trevor also told them that he learnt something in Korean and sang the Red Light Gree Light chant from the globally popular Korean series, Squid Game.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V delivered a power-packed performance of Butter at the Grammys. The boys took to the stage to perform on the track, dressed in a black tux, giving out James Bond vibes. However, their performance kickstarted with a small act between V aka Kim Taehyung and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Bangtan Boys will also be holding their concert in Las Vegas. Tilted Permission to Dance on Stage: Las Vegas,

it will take place on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the Allegiant Stadium with a live audience attending it.

