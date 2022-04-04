Grammys 2022: India's Ricky Kej Wins Best New Age Album Award with Stewart Copeland

Bengaluru-based music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej won his second Grammy for his New Age album ‘Divine Tides’ along with Stewart Copeland, founder and drummer of the legendary rock band, The Police. They won the award in the Best New Age Album category. The qualified dentist-turned-composer, who has also done ad jingles and written the scores of many Kannada films, greeted the audience with a namaste as he stepped on to the stage at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, venue of the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Taking to Twitter, Kej wrote ecstatically after the 64th Grammy Awards, “Filled with gratitude and love this living legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you." Accompanying the tweet was a picture of Kej with Copeland.

He won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album, ‘Winds of Samsara’, when none other than the celebrated Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer congratulated him. Born in North Carolina in 1981, Kej, according to his biography, is half-Punjabi, half-Marwari, and has lived in Bengaluru since he was 8. He studied at Bishop Cotton School in Bengaluru before finishing college with a degree in dentistry.

But music was his first love and he started off as a keyboardist with the progressive rock band Angel Dust before becoming a full-time composer of jingles and advocate of green causes.

Featuring artists from around the world, the album Divine Tides is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain. Divine Tides has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world.

