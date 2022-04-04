Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga Hugs, Kisses BTS' V On His Cheek, Wins The Internet By Helping Injured SZA

The graceful Lady Gaga has been winning the internet lately courtesy of her appearances and acts at awards shows. The singer-actress recently turned presenter at the Oscars 2022 and moved fans with her kind gesture of assisting a flustered Liza Minnelli in presenting the Best Picture Award at the Academy Awards. And now, Gaga has left our hearts in puddles yet again with her kind gestures at the Grammys 2022.

The Bad Romance singer, looking graceful in a blue ensemble, was photographed meeting BTS member V. Kim Taehyung was seen approaching the Oscar-Grammy award winner for a photograph. The fanboy was not only greeted with a warm hug but also gave him a sweet little kiss on his cheek. They were seen interacting for a couple of moments before Taehyung and Gaga posed for a few pictures. The pictures went viral with fans calling Gaga and Taehyung ‘icons’.

“This is one of the most heartwarming interactions I’ve ever seen 😍 Taehyung and Lady Gaga!!! My heart may explode!!!" a fan tweeted. “The Taehyung and Lady Gaga photo series is truly one of the most precious, wholesome celebrity interactions I have ever seen," added another.

Following the ceremony, during a VLive with his fellow members, TaeTae confessed he was moved after watching Gaga perform in person. “I had actually watched so many videos of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Getting to see her perform that solo was just… I almost cried," he said, as translated by BTS fan translator @btstranslation7 on Twitter. He also revealed that Gaga told him that she really likes BTS and supports them.

If that wasn’t enough, the internet is also showered Gaga with love for helping an injured SZA with her dress at the ceremony. SZA won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with Doja Cat, the category in which Lady Gaga was also nominated, and was seen making her way to the stage to collect the award. However, owing to a leg injury, SZA was seen with crutches in her arms.

In the video from the event, Gaga took notice of SZA’s dress’ train and helped her manage it while SZA climbed up the stage. The moment has won the internet. “Lady Gaga is the sweetest purest soul and it reflects through her personality whether it’s her helping SZA with the hem of her dress or her getting all teary when Doja Cat won her first Grammy, we really don’t deserve her," a fan tweeted. “Nothing more peaceful than Queen celebrating Queen, also love how Lady Gaga helps @sza with her dress," added another.

This year, Jon Batiste’s We Are was presented the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Silk Sonic’s Leave the Door Open won Record of the Year and Song of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour won Best Pop Vocal Album and as expected, Olivia Rodrigo bagged the Best New Artist award.

