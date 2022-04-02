Grammys 2022 Openers Silk Sonic Meet BTS in US Ahead of Biggest Night in Music on Sunday

Silk Sonic, the retro duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will be opening the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday. Ahead of the year’s biggest night in music in Las Vegas, the duo met some members of K-pop superstars BTS. BTS members have often spoken about their admiration for Silk Sonic’s music, and seeing them together was surely a happy moment for fans of both musical acts.

BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) posted a photo with Paak and Mars and wrote, “with the legend @silksonic." Park Jimin shared the same photo, while Suga (Min Yoongi) shared it in black and white.

Silk Sonic will open the show with a performance on the Grammy Awards telecast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The group, which is currently in the midst of a popular residency in the city, is up for four Grammy awards: Record and Song of the Year (for “Leave The Door Open"), Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song (also for “Leave The Door Open"). The group’s debut album, “An Evening With Silk Sonic," will be eligible for Grammy album awards next year.

BTS are also up for a Grammy this year, in the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance category, for their hit single Butter. The septet will also be performing in person this year, after last year’s virtual appearance due to the pandemic.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

