Grammys 2022: BTS' Butter Loses to Doja Cat's Kiss Me More; Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo Big Winners

The 64th Grammy Awards are currently underway at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This year, hopes were high on Olivia Rodrigo and she delivered alright. The singer was nominated in four major categories- Best Album, Record of the Year and Best Song of the Year as well Best New Artist. She walked home with the Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Awards. The singer released her album Sour in 2021 and the song Driver’s License was a massive hit, especially on TikTok.

On the other hand, Silk Sonic, consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, bagged the Best Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Leave the Door Open.

Meanwhile, Bangtan Boys, who were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Butter lost to Doja Cat.

Take a look at the winners list:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance- Doja Cat (Kiss me More)

Best Song of the year - Silk Sonic (Leave the Door Open)

Best Country Album - Chris Stapleton (Starting Over)

Best New Artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Performance - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar (Family Ties)

Best pop solo performance - Drivers License (Olivia Rodrigo)

Best rock album - Medicine at Midnight (Foo Fighters)

Best rock song - Waiting On a War (Foo Fighters)

Best rock performance - Making a Fire (Foo Fighters)

Best rap song - Jail- Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Best rap album - Call Me If You Get Lost- Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year: Silk Sonic (Leave the Door Open)

