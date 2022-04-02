Grammys 2022: Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Lahari Music Nominated For Their Album, Divine Tides

Indian Music Composer and Grammy Winner Ricky Kej and Rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) have been nominated for their latest album Divine Tides at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The album is produced by Lahari Music.

Featuring artists from around the world, the current Grammy Nominated music album Divine Tides is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain. Divine Tides has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world.

This is not the first time Ricky Kej has been nominated for Grammys. For the unversed, his previous Grammy Award win came in 2015 for the album Winds of Samsara. Based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, the album was a runaway success and debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard New Age Albums chart, a first for a person of Indian origin. Ricky is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award, and only the 4th Indian. Meanwhile, 5-time Grammy Award winner Stewart Copeland is the founder and drummer of the legendary British rock group ‘The Police’.

Advertisement

Talking about his nomination in Grammys, Ricky Kej said, “It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact. I’d like to thank The Recording Academy for this nomination, my collaborator Stewart Copeland for the best musical experience of my life, all my fellow artists and everyone else who made the album Divine Tides possible."

Meanwhile, Stewart Copeland also talked about making this album with Ricky and said, “One day during the Apocalypse I got a call from Ricky Kej about making an album. He had assembled an amazing collection of exotic musicians, or perhaps I should say deeply traditional musicians, in the exotic context of his inspired production style. The flow of ideas soon became a torrent of recording and music. The spiritual ambiance (not something that I’m generally known for) infused my aggression upon inanimate objects with loving passion. The timpani was ringing! The crotales were singing! Making this record has been a unique adventure in both music and divine awareness".

Advertisement

Lahari Velu, Director Lahari Music along talked about the Grammy nomination and shared, “It’s absolutely a great honour to be nominated for a Grammy Award for our album ‘Divine Tides’. It’s all the hard work of an exceptional collaboration between music geniuses such as “Ricky Kej" and “Stewart Copland". Lahari Music always has and always will support great artists to entertain music lovers all over the world. It’s time Indian artists and Indian music gains worldwide audiences. I’d like to thank the Recording Academy for this nomination for this great collaborative work."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.