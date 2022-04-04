Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah 'Calls Dibs' on BTS' RM, ARMYs Slam Him for 'Squid Game' Song

The 64th Grammy Awards are currently underway at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This year, the big winners till now are Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo who won two awards in major categories. Apart from well-deserved wins and enthralling performances, this year’s Grammy Awards also had a couple of hilarious and memorable moments. Host and comedian Trevor Noah opened the show by alluding to Hollywood star Will Smith’s controversial slap of Chris Rock during the Oscars this year.

The Grammys took place just one week after the Academy Awards, where Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category, reports Variety.

Advertisement

“Don’t even think of this as an award show," Noah said about the ceremony.

“It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let’s get straight into it."

Moreover, Noah surprised ARMYs when he called BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM his bias. The host said, “And before we fight, I call dibs on RM. You guys can fight over everybody else.

However, some fans are also criticising the talk show host for singing the Squid Game song while interacting with BTS. Later during the show, Noah had a fun chat with the septet where he asked RM whether he actually learnt English by watching the sitcom Friends. Namjoon confirmed this and also called himself Chandler. But when it came to Noah showcasing his Korean speaking skills, he sang the song from Squid Game which became popular for being the theme song of the deadly game Red Light, Green Light.

Advertisement

One ARMY wrote on Twitter, “the host of grammy, trevor noah, made a racist joke towards bts saying a popular phrase from squid game was his favourite tv show..," while another opined, “A squid game reference? Considering that you could have literally selected any other words to learn or a different sentence to learn, why was it necessary to choose a Korean Netflix series in order to relate to a Korean idol? Disappointing @Trevornoah #GRAMMYs #BTSxGrammys #BTS"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook, took to stage to perform a different version of their nominated track Butter. The Bangtan Boys were dressed in black tuxedos and exuded James Bond vibes with their performance. They were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Butter, but lost to Doja Cat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.