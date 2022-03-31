Grammys 2022: When And Where To Watch Award Show In India, Performances and Other Details

The buzz around the Oscars ceremony has not yet died down, and we are all set to welcome the Grammys 2022. Ever since its inception, the Grammy award ceremony has led to several historic moments. Like every year, the award show will be attracting A-list stars from the international music fraternity. Buckle up your seats to witness some path-breaking performances too.

While the event is just days away, we bring you all the important details:

When and Where will the Grammy Awards 2022 take place?

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for January 31, 2022, was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases. The Grammys will now be held on April 3, 2022. This year, instead of its usual Crypto.com Arena home, formerly called the Staples Centre, the awards have been moved to Las Vegas. The Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Where to watch Grammys 2022 in India?

If you want to watch the Grammy in India, the ceremony will be available to watch live on April 4, at 5.30 am on the Sony Liv app. For the US audience, you can watch the Grammy Awards on CBS at 8:00 pm ET as they will exclusively broadcast it live.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards this year?

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will host the award show this year. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Vogue quoted Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr who was excited to welcome back Trevor to the Grammys stage.

Who all are performing at Grammys 2022?

The first performers that have been announced are the nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X. Music’s biggest night will kick off with the #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony, featuring 6 special performances and more than 70 GRAMMYs awarded across music genres ranging from classical and jazz to R&B, Global music and more.

Eligibility period for Grammy Awards 2022:

As far as the awards are concerned, any music released between September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, is eligible for recognition, under the numerous categories of the Grammys.

