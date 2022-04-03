Grammys 2022 Winners Prediction: Big Bets On Olivia Rodrigo To Sweep Best Album, Record of the Year

The winners of the 64th Grammy Awards will be announced this Sunday, April 3 (April 4 IST). While fans are hoping their favourite artists win at the Grammys, several international publications have placed their bet on Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys 2022. The singer released her album Sour in 2021 and the song Driver’s License was a massive hit, especially on TikTok.

Given the popularity, publications such as Pitch Fork, The Guardian and Billboard predict that Olivia will win big at the Grammys 2022. The singer is likely to pick Best New Artist this year. However, she has also been nominated in the big four categories — Best Album, Record of the Year and Best Song of the Year as well Best New Artist. She is nominated for Best pop solo performance as well.

The international predictions are divided, with many are expecting the 19-year-old will follow Billie Eilish’s footsteps and sweep the ‘big four’ categories at the awards show. However, The Guardian believes Silk Sonic is likely to pick Record of the year. On the other hand, Pitch Fork predicts Silk Sonic’s Leave the Door Open will win the Song of the Year. The Guardian places its bets for Album of the Year on Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever while most publications are inclined toward Olivia Rodrigo winning the category.

Advertisement

If she does manage to make a clean sweep, she would become the third person in Grammys history to sweep the four main awards. Billie was the last artist to have achieved this feature in 2020 when she was just 18 years old. It is to see if it truly turns out to be Olivia’s night or if fans will be in for a shock.

Grammys, which was originally scheduled for January 31, 2022, was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is now taking place on April 3, 2022 and the venue has been shifted from its usual Staples Centre in Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will host the award show this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.