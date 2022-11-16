Grammys 2023: Anoushka Shankar, Ricky Kej and Berklee Indian Ensemble Bag Nominations

Indians have been maintaining a constant presence at the Grammys over the years. It continues at the Grammys 2023 with Anoushka Shankar, Ricky Kej and the Berklee Indian Ensemble bagging nominations in various categories this year. Kej is nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category,

Composer and producer Ricky Kej won his first Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015 in the Best New Age Album category and he’s kept coming back for more. In 2022, Kej’s collaborative album with The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Divine Tides, clinched another Grammy for Best New Age Album. This year, Divine Tides has picked up a nomination for Best Immersive Audio Album – with credits going to “immersive mix engineer" Eric Schilling and “immersive producers" listed as Copeland, Kej and Herbert Waltl.

Kej took to Instagram to talk about the nomination: “Overjoyed and humbled. I just got nominated for my third Grammy® Award! This time for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ for Divine Tides. Stewart Copeland and I are immensely grateful to the entire team of Divine Tides, especially immersive mix engineer Eric Schilling and mix producer Herbert Waltl. This feels absolutely surreal."

Berklee Indian Ensemble’s debut album, Shuruaat – which puts together 10 of their most sought-after original collaborations – has also grabbed a nomination for Best Global Music Album. The album includes collaborations with Ustad Zakir Hussain and Shreya Ghoshal,Delhi-based duo Shadow and Light (Pavithra Chari and Anindo Bose), playback singer Vijay Prakash, vocalist Dhruv Goel and a significant piece with Bangladeshi singer-songwriter Armeen Musa and her mother and eminent Nazrul geet exponent Nashid Kamal. The latter marks this as the first ever nomination for any musicians from Bangladesh.

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar has bagged two nominations this year, both in the same broader category of Global Music. Pakistani-origin singer-composer Arooj Aftab’s song Udhero Na with Shankar is nominated for Best Global Music Performance, while the sitarist’s live album Between Us… (Live) with the Metropole Orkest, conductor Jules Buckley and hang player/percussionist Manu Delago has earned a nod for Best Global Music Album.

Shankar posted a video talking about the news and said, “I just got two Grammy nominations! For Between Us, my album and my dear friend Arooj Aftab’s song ‘Udhero Na’. These are my eighth and ninth nominations. Thank you so much!"

