One of the much looked music awards in the world, Grammy’s are here! The awards are handed over to music artists and musicians with impeccable singing and music composing skills in different categories. And the 65th annual Grammy Awards were handed out Sunday. Trevor Noah returned as host of the ceremony, which took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony aired live from 8 -11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. During the televised Grammys ceremony, presenters include Viola Davis, first lady Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

The scheduled Grammys performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles. In addition, Questlove curated the Hip Hop 50 tribute performance. Before the live broadcast, most of the winners in the 91 Grammy categories will be revealed during a non-televised Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Randy Rainbow, starting at 12:30 p.m. PT.

What made headlines during the prestigious awards ceremony is that Viola Davis achieved EGOT status after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir, Finding Me. The actress has previously won two Tony awards, an Oscar and an Emmy award.

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations with a total of nine. Beyoncé’s career total of 88 nominations sets a new record — one tied by her husband Jay-Z, who earned five noms this year. During the premiere ceremony, the pop star picked up two Grammys, breaking her 28-win tie with Quincy Jones. The singer’s Break My Soul — the No. 1 and lead single off Renaissance — won best dance/electronic recording during the Premiere Ceremony. It’s Beyoncé’s first win in the dance category. She also took home the award for best traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off The Sofa.

Before the televised Grammys ceremony, Kendrick Lamar scored the best rap performance for The Heart Part 5.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Record Of The Year:

“Don’t Shut Me Down"

ABBA

Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

“BREAK MY SOUL"

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky" Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Good Morning Gorgeous"

Mary J. Blige

D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers

“You And Me On The Rock"

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

“Woman"

Doja Cat

Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“Bad Habit"

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“The Heart Part 5"

Kendrick Lamar

Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

“About Damn Time"

Lizzo

Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

“As It Was"

Harry Styles

Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

Voyage

ABBA

Benny Andersson,

30

Adele

Shawn Everett

Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

DJ Khaled, Dave East,

In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

Lucius, featured artist; Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Dave Cobb, Tom Elmhirst, Michael Harris & Shooter Jennings, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

Special

Lizzo

Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu"

Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time"

Melissa “Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was"

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit"

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL"

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me"

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID"

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5"

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That"

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me"

Adele

“Moscow Mule"

Bad Bunny

“Woman"

Doja Cat

“Bad Habit"

Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time"

Lizzo

“As It Was"

Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down"

ABBA

“Bam Bam"

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe"

Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher (WINNER)

Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around…

Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Norah Jones

Evergreen

Pentatonix

Thank You

Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage

ABBA

30

Adele

Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

Special

Lizzo

Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“BREAK MY SOUL" (WINNER)

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky" Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

“Rosewood"

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

“Don’t Forget My Love"

Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

“I’m Good (Blue)"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

“Intimidated"

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer

“On My Knees"

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance

Beyoncé

Fragments

Bonobo

Diplo

Diplo

The Last Goodbye

ODESZA

Surrender

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy

Jeff Coffin

Not Tight

DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz

Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder

Brad Mehldau

Empire Central (WINNER)

Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts"

Bryan Adams

“Old Man"

Beck

“Wild Child"

The Black Keys

“Broken Horses" (WINNER)

Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!"

Idles

“Patient Number 9"

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday"

Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine"

Ghost

“We’ll Be Back"

Megadeth

“Kill Or Be Killed"

Muse

“Degradation Rules" (WINNER)

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

“Blackout"

Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer"

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout"

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses" (WINNER)

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream"

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9"

John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie

The Black Keys

The Boy Named If

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler

Idles

Mainstream Sellout

Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 (WINNER)

Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa

Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball"

Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty"

Big Thief

“King"

Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Longue" (WINNER)

Wet Leg

“Spitting Off The Edge Of The World"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

WE

Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Big Thief

Fossora

Björk

Wet Leg (WINNER)

Wet Leg

Cool It Down

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE"

Beyoncé

“Here With Me"

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs" (WINNER)

Muni Long

“Over"

Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good"

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love"

Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’"

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" (WINNER)

Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight"

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous"

Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT"

Denisia “Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi" Coney, Terius “The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous"

Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs"

Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good"

Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away"

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk

Cory Henry

Gemini Rights (WINNER)

Steve Lacy

Drones

Terrace Martin

Starfruit

Moonchild

Red Balloon

Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe)

Chris Brown

Black Radio III (WINNER)

Robert Glasper

Candydrip

Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun

PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID"

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas"

Doja Cat

“pushin P"

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)"

Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5" (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“BEAUTIFUL"

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“WAIT FOR U" (WINNER)

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

“First Class"

Jack Harlow

“Die Hard"

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)"

Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs"

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“GOD DID"

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5" (WINNER)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P"

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U"

Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rap recordings.

GOD DID

DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You

Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You

Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst"

Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange"

Zach Bryan

“In His Arms"

Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town"

Maren Morris

“Live Forever" (WINNER)

Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking"

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer"

Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory"

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited"

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl" (WINNER)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go"

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town"

Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This"

Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)"

Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy"

Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die"

Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

“‘Til You Can’t" (WINNER)

Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new country recordings.

Growin’ Up

Luke Combs

Palomino

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest

Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time

Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs

Will Ackerman

Joy

Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana

Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger

Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror (WINNER)

White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Rounds (Live)"

Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

“Keep Holding On"

Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling"

Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Call Of The Drum"

Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko"

John Beasley, soloist

“Endangered Species" (WINNER)

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS

The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile (WINNER)

Samara Joy

Fade To Black

Carmen Lundy

Fifty

The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

New Standards Vol. 1 (WINNER)

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy

Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion

Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra (WINNER)

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York (WINNER)

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will

Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul

Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas

Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive"

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray"

DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“Kingdom" (WINNER)

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

“The Better Benediction"

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up"

Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)"

Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good"

DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us"

for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

“Fear Is Not My Future" (WINNER)

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

“Holy Forever"

Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)"

Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

Die To Live

Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Ricky Dillard

Clarity

DOE

One Deluxe (WINNER)

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New

Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion

Elevation Worship

Breathe (WINNER)

Maverick City Music

Life After Death

TobyMac

Always

Chris Tomlin

My Jesus

Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord

Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots

Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family

Willie Nelson

2:22

Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal (WINNER)

Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA

Christina Aguilera

Pasieros (WINNER)

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera

Camilo

VIAJANTE

Fonseca

Dharma +

Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2

Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY

Daddy Yankee

La 167

Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape

Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento

Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo

Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen

Mon Laferte

Alegoría

Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes

Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI (WINNER)

Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina

Chiquis

Un Canto por México – El Musical (WINNER)

Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe)

Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido

Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy (WINNER)

Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz

La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B

Víctor Manuelle

Legendario

Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II

Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)"

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

“Life According To Raechel"

Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty"

Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground" (WINNER)

Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter"

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]"

Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again"

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message"

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

“You And Me On The Rock"

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Made Up Mind" (WINNER)

Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star"

Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever"

Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome"

T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That" (WINNER)

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter"

Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock"

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days (WINNER)

Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way

Dr. John

Good To Be…

Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That…

Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Toward The Fray

The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud

The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain

Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree (WINNER)

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside

Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues

Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie

Buddy Guy

Get On Board (WINNER)

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down

John Mayall

Mississippi Son

Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far

Shemekia Copeland

Crown

Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance

Ben Harper

Set Sail

North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny (WINNER)

Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

Spellbound

Judy Collins

Revealer (WINNER)

Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line

Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy

Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street

Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani

Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (WINNER)

Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new reggae recordings.

The Kalling (WINNER)

Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted

Koffee

Scorcha

Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm

Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi

Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

“Udhero Na"

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

“Gimme Love"

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

“Last Last"

Burna Boy

“Neva Bow Down"

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

“Bayethe" (WINNER)

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Shuruaat

Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini

Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live)

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura (WINNER)

Masa Takumi

Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Into The Little Blue House

Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement (WINNER)

Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go!

Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet

Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense

Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me (WINNER)

Viola Davis

Music Is History

Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious

Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door (WINNER)

J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new recordings.

The Closer (WINNER)

Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster

Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Randy Rainbow

Sorry

Louis CK

We All Scream

Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) (WINNER)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis

(Various Artists)

Encanto (WINNER)

(Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

(Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick

Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story

(Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, or other visual media.

The Batman

Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto (WINNER)

Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die

Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog

Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3

Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok (WINNER)

Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Richard Jacques, composer

Old World

Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Be Alive" [From King Richard]

Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina" [From Where The Crawdads Sing]

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick]

Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From The Woman King]

Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red]

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] (WINNER)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

“African Tales"

Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

“El País Invisible"

Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues"

Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

“Refuge" (WINNER)

Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

“Snapshots"

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“As Days Go By" (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

“How Deep Is Your Love"

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

“Main Titles" (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

“Minnesota, WI"

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

“Scrapple From The Apple" (WINNER)

John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Let It Happen"

Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

“Never Gonna Be Alone"

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying"

Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“Songbird (Orchestral Version)" (WINNER)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)"

Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning (WINNER)

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers

William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful

Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos

Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist

Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book

Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 (WINNER)

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings

Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942

John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (WINNER)

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982

Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern…

Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (WINNER)

Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Amy Allen

For My Friends (King Princess) (S)

The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)

If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)

If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)

Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)

Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)

Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)

Too Bad (King Princess) (S)

Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Nija Charles

Cozy (Beyoncé) (T)

Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)

Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)

Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)

Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)

Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)

Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)

Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)

Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr. (WINNER)

Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)}

Can I Get It (Adele) (T)}

Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)

C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)

Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)

Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)

No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)

Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)

To Be Loved (Adele) (T)

The-Dream

Break My Soul (Beyoncé) (S)

Church Girl (Beyoncé) (T)

Energy (Beyoncé) (T)

I’m That Girl (Beyoncé) (T)

Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)

Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)

Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)

Summer Renaissance (Beyoncé) (T)

Thique (Beyoncé) (T)

Laura Veltz

Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)

Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)

Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)

Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)

29 (Demi Lovato) (T)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Adolescence

George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III

Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House (WINNER)

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg

Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Jack Antonoff (WINNER)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)

Dan Auerbach

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)

El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)

Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)

Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

Boi-1da

Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)

Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)

Heated (Beyoncé) (T)

Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)

N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)

Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)

Scarred (Giveon) (T)

Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dahi

Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)

Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)

Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)

Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dernst “D’mile" Emile II

Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)

An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)

Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)

Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)

Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

“About Damn Time" (Purple Disco Machine Remix) (WINNER)

Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

“BREAK MY SOUL" (Terry Hunter Remix)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

“Easy Lover" (Four Tet Remix)

Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

“Slow Song" (Paul Woolford Remix)

Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

“Too Late Now" (Soulwax Remix)

Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).

AGUILERA

Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides (WINNER)

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories…Do Not Open

Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1

Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra (WINNER)

Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Jonathan Allen

Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A)

Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A)

Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A)

Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A)

Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A)

Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)

Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)

Christoph Franke

Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A)

John Williams – The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A)

Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A)

Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A)

Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, José Antonio Méndez Padrón & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)

James Ginsburg

As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A)

Avant L’Orage – French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A)

Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A)

Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, ‘Visions’ (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A)

Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A)

When There Are No Words – Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)

Elaine Martone

Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A)

Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A)

Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)

Judith Sherman (WINNER)

Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)

Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takács Quartet) (A)

Huang Ro’s A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)

It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)

León: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)

Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World"

Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9"

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Eastman: Stay On It"

Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

“John Williams – The Berlin Concert"

John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

“Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman" (WINNER)

Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

“Aucoin: Eurydice"

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones" (WINNER)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X"

Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“Bach: St. John Passion"

John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

“Born" (WINNER)

Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

“Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11"

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets"

Dover Quartet

“Musical Remembrances"

Neave Trio

“Perspectives"

Third Coast Percussion

“Shaw: Evergreen" (WINNER)

Attacca Quartet

“What Is American"

PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Abels: Isolation Variation"

Hilary Hahn

“Bach: The Art Of Life"

Daniil Trifonov

“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations"

Mitsuko Uchida

“Letters For The Future" (WINNER)

Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic"

Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden

Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You

Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly

Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene (WINNER)

Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

“An Adoption Story" (WINNER)

Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Aspire"

JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert For Ukraine"

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds"

Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

“Akiho: Ligneous Suite"

Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

“Bermel: Intonations"

Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

“Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God"

Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

“Puts: Contact" (WINNER)

Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved"

Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

“Easy On Me"

Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet To Come"

BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

“Woman"

Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5"

Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was"

Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

“All Too Well: The Short Film" (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only

Adele

Paul Dugdale, video director

Our World

Justin Bieber

Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Billie Eilish

Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)

Rosalía

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (WINNER)

(Various Artists)

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

