Grand Audio Launch of Vikram's Cobra on July 11 in Chennai

The grand audio launch of Vikram-starrer Cobra will take place at Phoenix Market City Chennai, director Ajay Gnanamuthu has announced. “The Grand Audio Launch of Cobra on July 11 at Phoenix Market City Chennai with the presence of Chiyaan vikram," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Ajay Gnanamuthu shared a video to spread the word. The event will commence at 7 PM. On the occasion of the audio launch celebs like Chiyaan Vikram, AR Rahman, Srinidhi Shetty, Udhay Stalin, Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, and Harish Kannan will mark their presence. The unveiling of the audio will be in the courtyard of the Phoenix Market City, Chennai.

Advertisement

Fans have got super excited about the audio launch. It took almost three years to shoot the movie and now it is ready to hit the theatres on August 11. Fans have started to flood the comment section. A user wrote, “I’m so excited for the audio launch." Another wrote, “Wish you and the team Cobra all the best."

At the same time, fans are worried about superstar Vikram’s health. On the post, various users wished for the speedy recovery of the actor. Actor’s son Dhruv Vikram clarified that his father was having mild chest discomfort not a heart attack.

In his Instagram post, Dhruv Vikram said, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect." He further asked for privacy for his family.

He added, “We request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest"

Advertisement

Recently, the Cobra crew wrapped the shooting of the film and celebrated the moment. It is speculated that Vikram is performing the role of a spy in Cobra. AR Rahman composed the songs for the movie. Cobra is bankrolled by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen. The flick will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram will appear next in Ponniyin Selvan, which is slated to be released on September 30 this year. Vikram will also commence shooting for his 61st film, helmed by Pa Ranjith, soon after.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.