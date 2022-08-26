Grandpa Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Distribute Sweets as Sonam Kapoor Arrives Home With New-Born Son

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their baby boy. The new mom got discharged from the hospital today, August 26 and photos and videos shared by the paparazzi see the new parents being welcomed at their home with a puja ceremony. Not just that, grandpa Anil Kapoor and Anand distributed sweets on this joyous occasion. The veteran actor can be seen wearing a light blue coloured shirt which he paired with white pants. He also sported a cool hat.

Anand and Anil can be seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi and media personnel stationed outside their home. Anil could also be seen shaking their hands. Another video also showed Anand holding his newborn son as they complete the rituals.

Watch the videos:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knots in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. The actress had gone public about her pregnancy in March when she shared pictures with her beau from a maternity photoshoot. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 and the news was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor.

Earlier this week, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to repost a story which showcased a hamper filled with goodies like eye-pleasing clothes, a green-colored star printed blanket, high-contrast cards, book on parenthood, natural foot cream, natural body butter and a baby log among other exciting things specially curated for the Raanjhanaa actor to mark this glorious event in her life.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared pictures from her first meet with her nephew, which was also the first set of pictures of the actress’ son that landed online. She revealed that she couldn’t hold back her tears upon seeing the baby boy.

The Dilli 6 actress had sat down for an interview with Vogue India before her pregnancy and confessed that her first trimester was not easy. “I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well. We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling ‘What happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?’ It was tough," she said.

