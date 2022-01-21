'Great Impact on Mental, Physical Health': Tamil TV Host Anjana Rangan Covid Positive

Popular Tamil TV presenter Anjana Rangan, known for hosting several shows including Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, has tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing an Instagram post, Anjana advised people to not be dependent only on rapid tests if they show any COVID-19 symptoms.

In the post, Anjana wrote that symptoms may take up to 13 to 14 days to show effect, so monitoring the condition was very important. She advised people not to take the virus lightly and said the spread was “very scary" this time.

She further said that her rapid test showed negative reports twice even when she was having clear symptoms. The RTPCR test confirmed Anjana’s COVID-19 infection. Sharing a long caption along with the post, Anjana wrote, “Thought of not posting this earlier as I actually wanted to remain calm and go through the isolation on my own, but I really had to tell ppl not to depend ONLY on rapid tests which show negative, despite having covid symptoms. What if I hadn’t gone for the RTPCR?! I feel too drained even after medications. This is not something easy to deal with as people believe."

She highlighted the impact of the coronavirus on physical, mental well-being and added, “The severity might have gone down, but still it has a great impact on your mental and physical health. STAY SAFE. Love and hugs to all."

Reacting to the news, Anjana’s fans wished her a speedy recovery. “Stay strong, I pray to God you will get well soon," wrote a user while sharing his wishes.

“Hope you get better day by day. lots of love to you," read another comment on her post.

Anjana had taken the COVID-19 vaccine last year and her infection proves that while the vaccination may help us avoid the severity of complications, the virus can still catch us. So, it’s a reminder to follow all necessary precautions.

Here’s wishing Anjana a speedy recovery!

