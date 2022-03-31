'Greatest Indian Film Director Ever': Kangana Ranaut on SS Rajamouli

Kangana Ranaut has hailed RRR director SS Rajamouli as the greatest Indian film director ever. The National Award-winning actor heaped praises on SS Rajamouli in her Instagram stories on Wednesday. Kangana wrote, “Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never given an unsuccessful film." She further wrote that the best thing about Rajamouli is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi as a person, and his great love for his nation and his dharma.

“Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan," she added.

For the unversed, RRR was released in theatres on 25 March. The film depicts the fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitaram Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) who fought against British rule and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The film’s star cast includes Ram Chara, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Rajamouli had come across stories about the lives of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem and he connected the coincidences between them, imagining what would happen if Alluri Sitaram and Komaram Bheenm were friends. The film’s plot, set in 1920, explores the undocumented period in the lives of both these revolutionaries who chose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

RRR’s soundtrack and the background score have been given by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

RRR was made on a budget of Rs 550 crore. The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 30 July 2020 but was postponed several times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film minted Rs 240 crores worldwide on the first day of its release, with this RRR broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film

RRR has so far collected a whopping Rs 600 crores worldwide.

